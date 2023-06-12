Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) closed Friday at $67.35 per share, down from $68.26 a day earlier. While Glaukos Corporation has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GKOS rose by 47.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.05 to $40.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.84% in the last 200 days.

On June 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) to Overweight.

Analysis of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Glaukos Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GKOS is recording an average volume of 427.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 8.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.33, showing decline from the present price of $67.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GKOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Glaukos Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GKOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GKOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GKOS has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,065,213 shares of the stock, with a value of $335.67 million, following the sale of -112,998 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GKOS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -46,110 additional shares for a total stake of worth $246.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,177,788.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 299,043 position in GKOS. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.07%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $138.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its GKOS holdings by -1.55% and now holds 1.88 million GKOS shares valued at $89.08 million with the lessened 29512.0 shares during the period. GKOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.