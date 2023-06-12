Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) marked $30.08 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $30.07. While Autohome Inc. has overperformed by 0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHM fell by -19.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.89 to $23.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.49% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

ATHM currently pays a dividend of $0.58 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Autohome Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 496.22K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATHM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.61, showing growth from the present price of $30.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autohome Inc. Shares?

The China based company Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Autohome Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 30.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd.’s position in ATHM has decreased by -5.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,352,769 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.71 million, following the sale of -318,150 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Asset Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in ATHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.32%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ATHM holdings by 17.48% and now holds 2.91 million ATHM shares valued at $86.27 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. ATHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.