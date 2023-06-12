Within its last year performance, ENIC rose by 109.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.89% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

It’s important to note that ENIC shareholders are currently getting $0.35 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Enel Chile S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENIC is registering an average volume of 891.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a gain of 9.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.27, showing growth from the present price of $3.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enel Chile S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is based in the Chile. When comparing Enel Chile S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 132.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Niche Asset Management Ltd.’s position in ENIC has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,356,814 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.48 million, following the sale of -7,026 additional shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP made another increased to its shares in ENIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 457.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,149,036 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,274,925.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 113,477 position in ENIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 36200.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.28%, now holding 1.62 million shares worth $4.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC decreased its ENIC holdings by -0.63% and now holds 1.58 million ENIC shares valued at $4.44 million with the lessened 9995.0 shares during the period. ENIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.