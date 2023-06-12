A share of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) closed at $9.05 per share on Friday, down from $9.06 day before. While Costamare Inc. has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMRE fell by -31.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.07 to $7.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) to Hold.

Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

It’s important to note that CMRE shareholders are currently getting $0.46 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Costamare Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CMRE is registering an average volume of 618.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a gain of 9.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Costamare Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Marine Shipping market, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is based in the Monaco. When comparing Costamare Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in CMRE has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,442,057 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.2 million, following the purchase of 101,331 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CMRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,333,840.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -217,900 position in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.98%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $13.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC decreased its CMRE holdings by -7.14% and now holds 1.32 million CMRE shares valued at $11.92 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. CMRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.