Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) marked $12.97 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $12.94. While Coursera Inc. has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COUR fell by -26.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.59 to $9.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.27% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Truist Downgraded Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) to Hold.

Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Coursera Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for COUR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a loss of -1.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.23, showing growth from the present price of $12.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coursera Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in COUR has increased by 3.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,742,509 shares of the stock, with a value of $233.16 million, following the purchase of 635,813 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in COUR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,539,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $144.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,631,308.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,158,249 position in COUR. Caledonia sold an additional 1279.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.02%, now holding 7.51 million shares worth $93.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its COUR holdings by 0.05% and now holds 6.16 million COUR shares valued at $76.61 million with the added 2944.0 shares during the period. COUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.