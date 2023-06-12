JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) closed Friday at $41.55 per share, up from $40.74 a day earlier. While JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKS fell by -36.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.92 to $38.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.37% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, ROTH Capital Upgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to Buy.

Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JKS is recording an average volume of 771.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.92, showing growth from the present price of $41.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Shares?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Solar market. When comparing JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2625.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schroder Investment Management’s position in JKS has increased by 3.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,303,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.28 million, following the purchase of 72,888 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in JKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 63.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 720,719 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,858,367.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 84,965 position in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp. purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.00%, now holding 1.64 million shares worth $81.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its JKS holdings by 0.77% and now holds 1.23 million JKS shares valued at $60.9 million with the added 9352.0 shares during the period. JKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.