Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) closed Friday at $5.37 per share, up from $5.28 a day earlier. While Akoya Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKYA fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.57 to $4.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.12% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -109.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AKYA is recording an average volume of 160.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.04%, with a loss of -10.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.14, showing growth from the present price of $5.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoya Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blue Water Life Science Advisors’s position in AKYA has increased by 13.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,097,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.6 million, following the purchase of 250,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in AKYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.61%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AKYA holdings by -2.00% and now holds 0.92 million AKYA shares valued at $6.39 million with the lessened 18730.0 shares during the period. AKYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.