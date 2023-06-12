The share price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) fell to $0.30 per share on Friday from $0.30. While AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAVS fell by -64.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.99 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.36% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UAVS is recording an average volume of 667.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a loss of -21.49% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UAVS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UAVS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in UAVS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 260,909 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,174,279.

UAVS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.