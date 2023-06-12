Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) closed Friday at $9.55 per share, up from $9.45 a day earlier. While Adecoagro S.A. has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGRO fell by -9.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.64 to $6.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.91% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) to Underweight.

Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

The current dividend for AGRO investors is set at $0.33 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Adecoagro S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGRO is recording an average volume of 626.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a gain of 5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.31, showing growth from the present price of $9.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adecoagro S.A. Shares?

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Farm Products market. When comparing Adecoagro S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $130.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,381,385.

At the end of the first quarter, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co increased its AGRO holdings by 2.58% and now holds 5.98 million AGRO shares valued at $50.61 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. AGRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.