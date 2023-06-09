As of Thursday, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (NYSE:ZWS) stock closed at $25.60, up from $25.40 the previous day. While Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZWS fell by -17.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.86 to $19.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.45% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) to Neutral.

Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Investors in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZWS is recording 1.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a gain of 10.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing decline from the present price of $25.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZWS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation Shares?

The Pollution & Treatment Controls market is dominated by Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) based in the USA. When comparing Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZWS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZWS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZWS has increased by 1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,605,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $293.2 million, following the purchase of 167,016 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in ZWS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 74.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,324,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $267.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,434,393.

During the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. added a 224,736 position in ZWS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 31715.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.42%, now holding 7.53 million shares worth $162.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bank of America, NA increased its ZWS holdings by 1.38% and now holds 6.62 million ZWS shares valued at $142.69 million with the added 90163.0 shares during the period. ZWS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.70% at present.