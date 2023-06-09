Apollomics Inc. (APLM)’s stock is trading at $5.21 at the moment marking a fall of -2.43% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -89.37% less than their 52-week high of $49.00, and 40.43% over their 52-week low of $3.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.53% below the high and +32.74% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider APLM stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 329.85.APLM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.71, resulting in an 4.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Apollomics Inc. (APLM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Apollomics Inc. (APLM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 80.33% of shares. A total of 43 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 153.47% of its stock and 780.22% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is George Kaiser Family Foundation holding total of 0.67 million shares that make 10.46% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16.24 million.

The securities firm Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 0.66 million shares of APLM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16.03 million.

An overview of Apollomics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Apollomics Inc. (APLM) traded 186,473 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.58 and price change of +0.63.