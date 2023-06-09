A share of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) closed at $13.15 per share on Thursday, up from $13.01 day before. While Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBR fell by -2.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.04 to $8.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.17% in the last 200 days.

On June 07, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) to Overweight.

Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

It’s important to note that PBR shareholders are currently getting $1.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PBR is registering an average volume of 20.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.32%, with a gain of 9.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.27, showing growth from the present price of $13.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GQG Partners LLC’s position in PBR has increased by 0.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 211,351,114 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.24 billion, following the purchase of 1,489,361 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in PBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,436,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $612.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 57,673,703.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP subtracted a -84,225 position in PBR. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.80%, now holding 40.24 million shares worth $427.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its PBR holdings by -6.54% and now holds 26.64 million PBR shares valued at $282.91 million with the lessened -1.86 million shares during the period. PBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.40% at present.