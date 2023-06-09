Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) marked $26.01 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $26.32. While Viper Energy Partners LP has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNOM fell by -25.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.70 to $23.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.50% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On May 03, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) to Sector Weight.

Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

VNOM currently pays a dividend of $1.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Viper Energy Partners LP’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 398.02K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VNOM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a gain of 0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.55, showing growth from the present price of $26.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNOM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viper Energy Partners LP Shares?

The USA based company Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Midstream. When comparing Viper Energy Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 117.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNOM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNOM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in VNOM has increased by 3.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,461,946 shares of the stock, with a value of $337.44 million, following the purchase of 437,566 additional shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VNOM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -261,212 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,346,950.

During the first quarter, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management subtracted a -140,172 position in VNOM. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 4428.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.23%, now holding 1.9 million shares worth $55.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its VNOM holdings by -10.89% and now holds 1.81 million VNOM shares valued at $53.41 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. VNOM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.