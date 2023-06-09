In Thursday’s session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) marked $99.94 per share, down from $100.29 in the previous session. While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSM rose by 6.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $105.24 to $59.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.83% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On April 17, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) to Positive.

Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

With TSM’s current dividend of $2.25 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TSM has an average volume of 11.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a gain of 1.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.44, showing growth from the present price of $99.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Shares?

Semiconductors giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is based in the Taiwan and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sanders Capital LLC’s position in TSM has decreased by -1.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,631,104 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.51 billion, following the sale of -622,456 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in TSM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 48.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,790,990 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.29 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,006,721.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 5,635,814 position in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.91%, now holding 25.5 million shares worth $2.15 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its TSM holdings by 3.32% and now holds 25.23 million TSM shares valued at $2.13 billion with the added 0.81 million shares during the period. TSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.50% at present.