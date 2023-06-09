SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) closed Thursday at $7.63 per share, down from $7.76 a day earlier. While SunCoke Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SXC fell by -8.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.43 to $5.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.79% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) recommending Hold.

Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

The current dividend for SXC investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SunCoke Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SXC is recording an average volume of 690.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a gain of 11.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SunCoke Energy Inc. Shares?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Coking Coal market. When comparing SunCoke Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -45.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SXC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SXC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SXC has decreased by -2.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,401,276 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.26 million, following the sale of -318,019 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SXC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 294,897 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,829,651.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 273,163 position in SXC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.88%, now holding 5.72 million shares worth $44.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SXC holdings by 2.36% and now holds 2.52 million SXC shares valued at $19.59 million with the added 58100.0 shares during the period. SXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.