The share price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) fell to $31.61 per share on Thursday from $31.83. While Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JEF rose by 2.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.68 to $24.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.74% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) to Underweight.

Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JEF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JEF is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.29%, with a gain of 5.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.88, showing growth from the present price of $31.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JEF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Capital Markets sector, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is based in the USA. When comparing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JEF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JEF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JEF has increased by 0.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,753,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $632.69 million, following the purchase of 137,053 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in JEF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.57%.

At the end of the first quarter, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its JEF holdings by -1.71% and now holds 5.6 million JEF shares valued at $179.49 million with the lessened 97467.0 shares during the period. JEF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.