As of Thursday, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (NYSE:ITUB) stock closed at $5.57, up from $5.51 the previous day. While Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITUB rose by 12.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.85 to $3.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) to Overweight.

Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Investors in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ITUB is recording 26.77M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.77%, with a gain of 5.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.43, showing growth from the present price of $5.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) based in the Brazil. When comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITUB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITUB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs International’s position in ITUB has increased by 1,947.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 89,277,380 shares of the stock, with a value of $459.78 million, following the purchase of 84,917,793 additional shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in ITUB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 581,923 additional shares for a total stake of worth $326.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 63,455,720.

During the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management Lt subtracted a -2,619,498 position in ITUB. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt sold an additional -3.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.95%, now holding 48.08 million shares worth $247.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management No increased its ITUB holdings by 0.58% and now holds 36.96 million ITUB shares valued at $190.36 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. ITUB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.