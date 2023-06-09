Currently, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) stock is trading at $2.18, marking a gain of 4.80% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -62.74% below its 52-week high of $5.85 and 458.92% above its 52-week low of $0.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.08% below the high and +476.85% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider WLDS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 693.33.WLDS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.57, resulting in an 3.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 53.32% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.04% of its stock and 15.08% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP holding total of 0.29 million shares that make 1.90% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.25 million.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 52735.0 shares of WLDS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.35%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27158.0.

An overview of Wearable Devices Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) traded 12,692,284 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.23 and price change of +1.77. With the moving average of $0.82 and a price change of +1.72, about 5,114,292 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WLDS’s 100-day average volume is 3,352,669 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.73 and a price change of +1.67.