Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) marked $183.37 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $183.93. While Quanta Services Inc. has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWR rose by 37.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $184.73 to $112.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 27, 2022, Cowen Reiterated Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) to Outperform.

Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

PWR currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Quanta Services Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 849.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PWR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.91%, with a gain of 4.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $190.27, showing growth from the present price of $183.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanta Services Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is one of the biggest names in Engineering & Construction. When comparing Quanta Services Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PWR has increased by 1.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,309,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.6 billion, following the purchase of 157,344 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PWR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -156,564 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.26 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,425,601.

During the first quarter, Peconic Partners LLC added a 418 position in PWR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 15516.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.29%, now holding 5.4 million shares worth $915.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its PWR holdings by 113.80% and now holds 5.22 million PWR shares valued at $885.38 million with the added 2.78 million shares during the period. PWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.