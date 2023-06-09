The share price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rose to $60.00 per share on Thursday from $59.79. While AerCap Holdings N.V. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AER rose by 19.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.85 to $37.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.30% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, Citigroup started tracking AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) recommending Buy.

Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AER is recording an average volume of 1.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.24%, with a gain of 3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.00, showing growth from the present price of $60.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AerCap Holdings N.V. Shares?

A leading company in the Rental & Leasing Services sector, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is based in the Ireland. When comparing AerCap Holdings N.V. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 121.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AER has increased by 15.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,343,396 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.09 billion, following the purchase of 2,616,549 additional shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in AER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 254,031 additional shares for a total stake of worth $480.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,533,567.

During the first quarter, Eagle Capital Management LLC subtracted a -425,632 position in AER. Cooke & Bieler LP sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.74%, now holding 5.61 million shares worth $315.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AER holdings by 22.62% and now holds 4.68 million AER shares valued at $263.69 million with the added 0.86 million shares during the period. AER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.01% at present.