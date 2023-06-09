As of Thursday, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock closed at $7.66, up from $7.60 the previous day. While Golden Ocean Group Limited has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOGL fell by -51.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.03 to $6.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) to Hold.

Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Investors in Golden Ocean Group Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GOGL is recording 1.55M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 6.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.82, showing growth from the present price of $7.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golden Ocean Group Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Folketrygdfondet’s position in GOGL has increased by 33.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,507,706 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.85 million, following the purchase of 2,141,051 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GOGL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -202,481 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,449,101.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP added a 1,103,108 position in GOGL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.62%, now holding 1.9 million shares worth $17.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its GOGL holdings by 56.69% and now holds 1.73 million GOGL shares valued at $15.85 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. GOGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.50% at present.