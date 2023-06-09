A share of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) closed at $29.55 per share on Thursday, down from $29.95 day before. While First Financial Bankshares Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFIN fell by -28.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.26 to $25.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.54% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On August 31, 2021, Janney started tracking First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

It’s important to note that FFIN shareholders are currently getting $0.72 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FFIN is registering an average volume of 751.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a gain of 10.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.10, showing growth from the present price of $29.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Financial Bankshares Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is based in the USA. When comparing First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FFIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FFIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FFIN has increased by 0.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,070,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $411.7 million, following the purchase of 79,124 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FFIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 35,154 additional shares for a total stake of worth $399.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,668,059.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 118,404 position in FFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.41%, now holding 3.51 million shares worth $102.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis decreased its FFIN holdings by -8.02% and now holds 3.19 million FFIN shares valued at $93.23 million with the lessened -0.28 million shares during the period. FFIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.00% at present.