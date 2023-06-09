In Thursday’s session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) marked $3.00 per share, up from $2.99 in the previous session. While Ambev S.A. has overperformed by 0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABEV rose by 7.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.24 to $2.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.54% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2023, Bernstein started tracking Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

With ABEV’s current dividend of $0.14 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ambev S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ABEV has an average volume of 16.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 6.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.61, showing growth from the present price of $3.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambev S.A. Shares?

Beverages – Brewers giant Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ambev S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in ABEV has increased by 8.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 311,076,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $871.01 million, following the purchase of 25,321,166 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another increased to its shares in ABEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 224,885 additional shares for a total stake of worth $339.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 121,310,335.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC added a 562,283 position in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management sold an additional -7.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.53%, now holding 86.53 million shares worth $242.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ruffer LLP increased its ABEV holdings by 43.57% and now holds 61.51 million ABEV shares valued at $172.22 million with the added 18.67 million shares during the period. ABEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.