Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) marked $7.39 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $7.38. While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEVA fell by -17.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.44 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.96% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) recommending Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TEVA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.72, showing growth from the present price of $7.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in TEVA has decreased by -28.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 82,644,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $721.49 million, following the sale of -32,149,622 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in TEVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 75,176 additional shares for a total stake of worth $442.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 50,639,163.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -54,180 position in TEVA. Ion Asset Management purchased an additional 22.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 442.40%, now holding 28.19 million shares worth $246.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd. increased its TEVA holdings by 14.51% and now holds 26.64 million TEVA shares valued at $232.58 million with the added 3.38 million shares during the period. TEVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.60% at present.