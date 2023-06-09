A share of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) closed at $4.82 per share on Thursday, up from $4.70 day before. While Kinross Gold Corporation has overperformed by 2.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KGC rose by 6.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.57 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) to Underperform.

Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

It’s important to note that KGC shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KGC is registering an average volume of 14.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.96, showing growth from the present price of $4.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kinross Gold Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Gold market, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is based in the Canada. When comparing Kinross Gold Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 155.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in KGC has increased by 5.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 146,172,105 shares of the stock, with a value of $738.17 million, following the purchase of 7,285,051 additional shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP made another increased to its shares in KGC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 113.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 19,001,072 additional shares for a total stake of worth $180.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 35,680,196.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -672,008 position in KGC. 1832 Asset Management LP sold an additional -0.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.80%, now holding 26.99 million shares worth $136.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KGC holdings by -5.04% and now holds 25.65 million KGC shares valued at $129.51 million with the lessened -1.36 million shares during the period. KGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.90% at present.