In the current trading session, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) stock is trading at the price of $1.60, a fall of -3.05% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -86.45% less than its 52-week high of $11.81 and 22.10% better than its 52-week low of $1.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.56% below the high and +10.42% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AGBA’s SMA-200 is $4.8103.

It is also essential to consider AGBA stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.85 for the last year.AGBA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 33.00, resulting in an 30.88 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 90.42% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.26% of its stock and 23.55% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC holding total of 1.12 million shares that make 1.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.81 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 13625.0 shares of AGBA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 22072.0.

An overview of AGBA Group Holding Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) traded 685,319 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6100 and price change of -0.3500. With the moving average of $1.7651 and a price change of -0.3400, about 1,378,609 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AGBA’s 100-day average volume is 717,410 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.9919 and a price change of -1.3400.