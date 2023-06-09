The share price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) fell to $19.73 per share on Thursday from $19.95. While Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HR fell by -22.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.95 to $17.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) recommending Equal Weight.

Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 133.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HR is recording an average volume of 2.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.43%, with a gain of 6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.56, showing growth from the present price of $19.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in HR has increased by 16.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 59,302,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.17 billion, following the purchase of 8,406,080 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 340,885 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.07 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 54,336,869.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -224,712 position in HR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.48%, now holding 22.73 million shares worth $449.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its HR holdings by 17.28% and now holds 13.55 million HR shares valued at $267.93 million with the added 2.0 million shares during the period. HR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.31% at present.