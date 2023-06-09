The share price of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) fell to $26.63 per share on Thursday from $26.88. While Wabash National Corporation has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC rose by 62.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.10 to $12.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.13% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) to Hold.

Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WNC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Wabash National Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WNC is recording an average volume of 611.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a gain of 10.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.70, showing growth from the present price of $26.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery sector, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is based in the USA. When comparing Wabash National Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 329.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WNC has decreased by -2.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,086,271 shares of the stock, with a value of $181.9 million, following the sale of -182,263 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 214,063 additional shares for a total stake of worth $169.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,602,375.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -182,834 position in WNC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 29263.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.75%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $43.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its WNC holdings by -2.80% and now holds 1.09 million WNC shares valued at $27.94 million with the lessened 31302.0 shares during the period. WNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.96% at present.