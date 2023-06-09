In Thursday’s session, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) marked $22.24 per share, down from $22.36 in the previous session. While Golar LNG Limited has underperformed by -0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLNG fell by -15.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.66 to $19.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.13% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) to Buy.

Analysis of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

With GLNG’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Golar LNG Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GLNG has an average volume of 992.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.29%, with a gain of 5.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.65, showing growth from the present price of $22.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golar LNG Limited Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Golar LNG Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -118.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Orbis Investment Management Ltd.’s position in GLNG has increased by 18.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,524,543 shares of the stock, with a value of $216.21 million, following the purchase of 1,468,900 additional shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in GLNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 118,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,470,779.

During the first quarter, Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA added a 383,506 position in GLNG. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.72%, now holding 5.11 million shares worth $116.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GLNG holdings by 1.68% and now holds 4.45 million GLNG shares valued at $101.1 million with the added 73429.0 shares during the period. GLNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.