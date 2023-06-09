As of Thursday, The Macerich Company’s (NYSE:MAC) stock closed at $11.10, down from $11.38 the previous day. While The Macerich Company has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAC fell by -2.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.51 to $7.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.53% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Goldman started tracking The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) recommending Sell.

Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

Investors in The Macerich Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Macerich Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MAC is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 16.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.67, showing growth from the present price of $11.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Macerich Company Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAC has increased by 3.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,717,801 shares of the stock, with a value of $326.85 million, following the purchase of 1,030,592 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 289,535 additional shares for a total stake of worth $259.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,979,824.

During the first quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. added a 230,834 position in MAC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.97%, now holding 13.47 million shares worth $134.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Security Capital Research & Manag increased its MAC holdings by 7.84% and now holds 5.36 million MAC shares valued at $53.55 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. MAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.