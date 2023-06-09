As of Thursday, Element Solutions Inc’s (NYSE:ESI) stock closed at $18.76, down from $19.22 the previous day. While Element Solutions Inc has underperformed by -2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESI fell by -14.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.04 to $15.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.64% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Investors in Element Solutions Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Element Solutions Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ESI is recording 1.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.98%, with a gain of 3.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.95, showing growth from the present price of $18.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Element Solutions Inc Shares?

The Specialty Chemicals market is dominated by Element Solutions Inc (ESI) based in the USA. When comparing Element Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESI has increased by 1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,229,037 shares of the stock, with a value of $385.31 million, following the purchase of 347,304 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in ESI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 94,951 additional shares for a total stake of worth $312.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,233,805.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,051,091 position in ESI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.89 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.31%, now holding 13.27 million shares worth $240.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ESI holdings by 6.78% and now holds 10.29 million ESI shares valued at $186.83 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. ESI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.