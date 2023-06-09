Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) closed Thursday at $14.24 per share, down from $14.37 a day earlier. While Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has underperformed by -0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PK fell by -25.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.22 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.88% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On March 30, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

The current dividend for PK investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PK is recording an average volume of 3.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a gain of 9.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.62, showing growth from the present price of $14.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Shares?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market. When comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 161.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PK has increased by 1.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,635,705 shares of the stock, with a value of $393.26 million, following the purchase of 491,475 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -200,569 additional shares for a total stake of worth $256.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,264,979.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -204,294 position in PK. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchased an additional 1.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.27%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $86.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rush Island Management LP increased its PK holdings by 7.29% and now holds 6.31 million PK shares valued at $75.99 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. PK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.70% at present.