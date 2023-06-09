The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) marked $11.78 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $12.17. While The Western Union Company has underperformed by -3.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WU fell by -34.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.92 to $10.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) to Peer Perform.

Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

WU currently pays a dividend of $0.94 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Western Union Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 153.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 8.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a gain of 2.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.21, showing growth from the present price of $11.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Western Union Company Shares?

The USA based company The Western Union Company (WU) is one of the biggest names in Credit Services. When comparing The Western Union Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -45.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WU has decreased by -9.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,106,668 shares of the stock, with a value of $460.23 million, following the sale of -4,313,815 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -16,328,079 additional shares for a total stake of worth $406.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,152,545.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 9,449 position in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 6.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.33%, now holding 16.08 million shares worth $175.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its WU holdings by -18.74% and now holds 13.43 million WU shares valued at $146.76 million with the lessened -3.1 million shares during the period. WU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 103.76% at present.