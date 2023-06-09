DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) marked $38.71 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $39.39. While DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRAY fell by -4.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.24 to $26.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, William Blair Upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

XRAY currently pays a dividend of $0.56 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.87M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XRAY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.07%, with a gain of 2.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.70, showing growth from the present price of $38.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XRAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XRAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in XRAY has increased by 0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,415,518 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.02 billion, following the purchase of 191,471 additional shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners LP made another increased to its shares in XRAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 149,912 additional shares for a total stake of worth $575.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,732,196.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -233,920 position in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC sold an additional -1.68 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.29%, now holding 10.96 million shares worth $459.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management increased its XRAY holdings by 0.11% and now holds 9.75 million XRAY shares valued at $409.02 million with the added 10567.0 shares during the period. XRAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.83% at present.