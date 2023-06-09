As of Thursday, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (NYSE:BBD) stock closed at $3.39, up from $3.37 the previous day. While Banco Bradesco S.A. has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBD fell by -11.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.95 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.70% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On February 16, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) to Neutral.

Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Investors in Banco Bradesco S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BBD is recording 28.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a gain of 7.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.60, showing growth from the present price of $3.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Bradesco S.A. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) based in the Brazil. When comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sprucegrove Investment Management’s position in BBD has increased by 5.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 88,109,715 shares of the stock, with a value of $246.71 million, following the purchase of 4,582,300 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in BBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -931,898 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,676,798.

During the first quarter, Causeway Capital Management LLC added a 46,855,765 position in BBD. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 34.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 186.55%, now holding 53.05 million shares worth $148.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, abrdn Investments Ltd. decreased its BBD holdings by -1.73% and now holds 52.55 million BBD shares valued at $147.14 million with the lessened -0.92 million shares during the period. BBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.86% at present.