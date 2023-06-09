A share of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) closed at $8.57 per share on Thursday, up from $8.56 day before. While ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASX rose by 19.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.67 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.78% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, China Renaissance Downgraded ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) to Hold.

Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

It’s important to note that ASX shareholders are currently getting $0.57 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASX is registering an average volume of 5.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a gain of 9.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.28, showing decline from the present price of $8.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is based in the Taiwan. When comparing ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -54.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s position in ASX has decreased by -1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,885,097 shares of the stock, with a value of $150.13 million, following the sale of -345,380 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ASX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,553,811 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,326,347.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP subtracted a -1,102,232 position in ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 3.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 148.12%, now holding 5.62 million shares worth $38.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, UBS Switzerland AG increased its ASX holdings by 2.30% and now holds 5.55 million ASX shares valued at $38.1 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. ASX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.10% at present.