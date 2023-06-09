In Thursday’s session, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) marked $71.89 per share, down from $72.12 in the previous session. While Voya Financial Inc. has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOYA rose by 6.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.11 to $56.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) to Overweight.

Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

With VOYA’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Voya Financial Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VOYA has an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a gain of 4.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.92, showing growth from the present price of $71.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Voya Financial Inc. Shares?

Financial Conglomerates giant Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Voya Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VOYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VOYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VOYA has increased by 2.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,648,316 shares of the stock, with a value of $737.9 million, following the purchase of 255,086 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in VOYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -653,064 additional shares for a total stake of worth $610.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,977,609.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,097,487 position in VOYA. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold an additional -1.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.72%, now holding 6.19 million shares worth $473.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its VOYA holdings by -6.56% and now holds 4.45 million VOYA shares valued at $340.67 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. VOYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 117.72% at present.