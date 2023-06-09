A share of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) closed at $0.74 per share on Thursday, down from $0.79 day before. While Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has underperformed by -6.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYTO fell by -94.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.00 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.45% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -326.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CYTO is registering an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.23%, with a loss of -14.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYTO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYTO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,074 shares of the stock, with a value of $2951.0, following the purchase of 3,074 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in CYTO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -60.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,315 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1471.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,532.

CYTO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.90% at present.