Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) closed Thursday at $44.74 per share, down from $46.39 a day earlier. While Ventas Inc. has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTR fell by -21.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.38 to $35.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Ventas Inc. (VTR)

The current dividend for VTR investors is set at $1.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ventas Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VTR is recording an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.74, showing growth from the present price of $44.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventas Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VTR has increased by 0.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 63,762,392 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.06 billion, following the purchase of 293,309 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -183,292 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,850,569.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,096,154 position in VTR. JPMorgan Investment Management, I sold an additional -1.74 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.19%, now holding 19.51 million shares worth $937.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its VTR holdings by -4.41% and now holds 18.16 million VTR shares valued at $872.6 million with the lessened -0.84 million shares during the period. VTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.10% at present.