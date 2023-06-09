Within its last year performance, CX rose by 57.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.89 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.40% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) to Neutral.

Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.59M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a gain of 13.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

The Mexico based company CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is one of the biggest names in Building Materials. When comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CX has decreased by -6.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 75,578,623 shares of the stock, with a value of $453.47 million, following the sale of -4,962,178 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -34.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -20,771,556 additional shares for a total stake of worth $235.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,223,014.

CX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.00% at present.