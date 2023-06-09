Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) marked $35.82 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $35.31. While Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has overperformed by 1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APAM fell by -7.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.28 to $25.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.05% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) to Sell.

Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

APAM currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 558.02K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APAM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a gain of 11.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.45, showing decline from the present price of $35.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is one of the biggest names in Asset Management. When comparing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in APAM has increased by 5.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,876,994 shares of the stock, with a value of $238.43 million, following the purchase of 382,572 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in APAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 116,837 additional shares for a total stake of worth $227.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,550,112.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 88,453 position in APAM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased an additional 81420.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.41%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $120.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its APAM holdings by 20.83% and now holds 1.79 million APAM shares valued at $61.93 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. APAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.