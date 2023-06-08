The share price of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) rose to $36.60 per share on Wednesday from $36.34. While International Seaways Inc. has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSW rose by 59.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.14 to $16.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.78% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) recommending Buy.

Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of INSW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 182.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of International Seaways Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and INSW is recording an average volume of 623.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a gain of 1.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.00, showing growth from the present price of $36.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Seaways Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

