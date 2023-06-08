In Wednesday’s session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) marked $5.76 per share, down from $5.86 in the previous session. While First Majestic Silver Corp. has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AG fell by -34.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.81 to $5.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.96% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, TD Securities Upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) to Buy.

Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AG has an average volume of 6.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a loss of -0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.29, showing growth from the present price of $5.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Majestic Silver Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

