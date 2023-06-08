As of Wednesday, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCCS) stock closed at $10.93, down from $11.26 the previous day. While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCS rose by 15.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.40 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.52% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) to Outperform.

Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CCCS is recording 1.08M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.62, showing growth from the present price of $10.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) based in the USA. When comparing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 242.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -81.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

