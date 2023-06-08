The share price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) fell to $150.28 per share on Wednesday from $151.19. While CyberArk Software Ltd. has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYBR rose by 6.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $165.18 to $113.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.46% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2023, Rosenblatt started tracking CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CYBR is recording an average volume of 465.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $181.24, showing growth from the present price of $150.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CyberArk Software Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

