Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) closed Wednesday at $10.00 per share, up from $9.76 a day earlier. While Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRE fell by -29.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.33 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.87% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On April 25, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) to Neutral.

Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

The current dividend for ACRE investors is set at $1.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACRE is recording an average volume of 876.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a gain of 8.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.40, showing growth from the present price of $10.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Shares?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Mortgage market. When comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 69.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -134.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ACRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.