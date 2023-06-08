A share of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) closed at $9.55 per share on Wednesday, down from $9.62 day before. While Adecoagro S.A. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGRO fell by -10.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.85 to $6.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.98% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) to Underweight.

Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

It’s important to note that AGRO shareholders are currently getting $0.33 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adecoagro S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGRO is registering an average volume of 626.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 9.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.31, showing growth from the present price of $9.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adecoagro S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Farm Products market, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is based in the Luxembourg. When comparing Adecoagro S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

