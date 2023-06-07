Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) closed Tuesday at $11.38 per share, up from $11.14 a day earlier. While Hayward Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -29.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.49 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.66% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On February 06, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) to Hold.

Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HAYW is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.05, showing growth from the present price of $11.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hayward Holdings Inc. Shares?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in HAYW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 107.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,068,597 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,595,956.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,782,395 position in HAYW. Alberta Investment Management Cor sold an additional -7.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -45.25%, now holding 8.98 million shares worth $108.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its HAYW holdings by 26.38% and now holds 8.35 million HAYW shares valued at $100.59 million with the added 1.74 million shares during the period. HAYW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.79% at present.