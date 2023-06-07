The share price of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) rose to $32.71 per share on Tuesday from $31.20. While United Bankshares Inc. has overperformed by 4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UBSI fell by -11.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $27.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.11% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) recommending Equal-Weight.

Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UBSI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United Bankshares Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UBSI is recording an average volume of 878.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a gain of 8.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.33, showing growth from the present price of $32.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UBSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Bankshares Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is based in the USA. When comparing United Bankshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UBSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UBSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UBSI has decreased by -0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,089,706 shares of the stock, with a value of $599.31 million, following the sale of -66,311 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UBSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 515,033 additional shares for a total stake of worth $488.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,758,953.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 254,665 position in UBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.25%, now holding 7.44 million shares worth $246.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou decreased its UBSI holdings by -2.63% and now holds 3.61 million UBSI shares valued at $119.46 million with the lessened 97236.0 shares during the period. UBSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.