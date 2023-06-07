As of Tuesday, RPC Inc.’s (NYSE:RES) stock closed at $7.35, up from $7.26 the previous day. While RPC Inc. has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RES fell by -20.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.40 to $5.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.34% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) to Accumulate.

Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Investors in RPC Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of RPC Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RES is recording 1.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a gain of 7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.75, showing growth from the present price of $7.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RPC Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by RPC Inc. (RES) based in the USA. When comparing RPC Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 373.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RES has decreased by -0.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,969,074 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.45 million, following the sale of -59,083 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 222,906 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,673,574.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 866,947 position in RES. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional -0.67 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.48%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $29.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RES holdings by 14.78% and now holds 3.96 million RES shares valued at $29.23 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. RES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.80% at present.